Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed two people, one of them near Beirut, the Lebanese health ministry reported.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Tuesday an "Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle on the Jadra-Siblin road in the Shouf district killed one person and wounded five others".

The area is around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the capital.

Earlier, the ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Adaisseh near the border with Israel.

An Israeli drone struck a car travelling on a road between the towns of Markaba and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA reported.

Another Israeli drone hit a pickup truck in the Sebline area along the Mount Lebanon coast in central Lebanon, NNA said.