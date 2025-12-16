WORLD
2 min read
Two killed, several wounded in Israeli drone strikes on Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.
Two killed, several wounded in Israeli drone strikes on Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured. / AA
December 16, 2025

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed two people, one of them near Beirut, the Lebanese health ministry reported.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Tuesday an "Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle on the Jadra-Siblin road in the Shouf district killed one person and wounded five others".

The area is around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the capital.

Earlier, the ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Adaisseh near the border with Israel.

An Israeli drone struck a car travelling on a road between the towns of Markaba and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA reported.

Another Israeli drone hit a pickup truck in the Sebline area along the Mount Lebanon coast in central Lebanon, NNA said.

RECOMMENDED

The outlet added that several people were injured in the attack.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.

More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military occupation at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing