China has called reports it had supplied or intended to supply weapons to Iran "baseless smears", after several outlets quoted US intelligence sources accusing Beijing of what could amount to entering the war indirectly.

"China has always adopted a cautious and responsible attitude towards the export of military items, implementing strict controls in accordance with its own export control laws and regulations and its international obligations. We oppose baseless smears or malicious association," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing on Monday.

The reports, first carried by CNN and later cited by Reuters and The New York Times, said that US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.



The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin. Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.