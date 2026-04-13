WAR ON IRAN
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China rejects reports of planned weapons transfers to Iran as 'baseless smears'
Beijing responds to media claims that it is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs to Iran.
China rejects reports of planned weapons transfers to Iran as 'baseless smears'
Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN claimed. / Reuters
April 13, 2026

China has called reports it had supplied or intended to supply weapons to Iran "baseless smears", after several outlets quoted US intelligence sources accusing Beijing of what could amount to entering the war indirectly.

"China has always adopted a cautious and responsible attitude towards the export of military items, implementing strict controls in accordance with its own export control laws and regulations and its international obligations. We oppose baseless smears or malicious association," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing on Monday.

The reports, first carried by CNN and later cited by Reuters and The New York Times, said that US intelligence indicates China is  preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran  within the next few weeks, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments  through third countries to mask their origin. Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

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A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington also rejected the allegations, saying Beijing “has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict” and urging the United States to refrain from ‘baseless allegations’, according to CNN’s report.

The claims surfaced shortly before US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad collapsed, after which tensions escalated further with Washington announcing a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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