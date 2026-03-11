Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the United States, said the son of the Iranian president on Wednesday.

"I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound," said Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, in a post on his Telegram channel.

State television had called Khamenei a "wounded veteran of the Ramadan war" but never specified his injury.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he doubts Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei can coexist peacefully with the United States, intensifying his criticism of Tehran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.

“I don’t believe he can live in peace,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s decision.