US President Donald Trump has renewed threats to take control of Greenland, saying Washington will act "the easy way or the hard way" to acquire the Arctic island.

Speaking at a White House meeting with oil and gas executives on Friday, Trump dismissed Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and framed US intervention as a national security necessity.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump said.

"Because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland — and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour."

"We're not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland. And that's what's going to happen if we don't."

Trump said he would prefer to strike an agreement with Denmark and Greenland’s authorities but made clear that force remained an option.

"I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way," he said.

"But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way."The remarks marked one of Trump’s strongest public assertions yet that the United States is prepared to override Denmark’s authority over the autonomous territory, which remains part of the Danish kingdom but governs most of its internal affairs.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland’s strategic location and mineral wealth make it vital to US security interests, particularly as competition intensifies in the Arctic.

"We’re not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland," he said.

"That’s what they’re going to do if we don’t. So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way."

Related TRT World - US weighs cash offer to lure Greenland away from Denmark

Deep European concern

Denmark and other European allies have reacted with alarm to Trump’s language, warning that any attempt to seize Greenland would undermine NATO and the post-World War II security order.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has previously said that a US invasion of Greenland would end "everything," referring to the transatlantic alliance and decades of shared security arrangements.

Trump, however, brushed aside Danish concerns, while insisting he harboured no ill will toward Copenhagen.

"I’m a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you, they’ve been very nice to me." he said.