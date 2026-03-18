The Turkish Armed Forces have said that the İncirlik Air Base remains a Turkish facility under the ownership of the Republic of Türkiye and the control of the Turkish Armed Forces.

All activities are conducted in line with national legislation and Türkiye’s sovereign rights, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The base, located in the province of Adana and operating under the Turkish Air Force’s 10th Main Jet Base Command, hosts a range of air assets, including in-flight refuelling aircraft, combat jets, general-purpose helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement added.

It noted that all facilities at the base are the property of Türkiye, and all operations are conducted under the oversight and coordination of Turkish authorities, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements to which Türkiye is a party.

Construction of İncirlik Air Base began in 1951 following decisions made at the Second Cairo Conference in 1943, and the facility was completed in 1954. Its operational use started after the signing of the “Military Facilities Agreement” on June 23 1954.