A Hamas source said that the Palestinian resistance group had responded positively to a US-proposed ceasefire deal but emphasised its demand for a permanent ceasefire.

"Hamas informed the mediators of its formal written response, which includes a positive response to (US envoy Steve) Witkoff, but with emphasis on guaranteeing a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal," said the Hamas source with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations.

The Palestinian group Hamas announced earlier that it has submitted its response to the latest US proposal through mediators Egypt and Qatar.

In what appeared to be a list of demands, Hamas issued a statement calling for “a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and guarantees for the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the territory.”

Under the framework of the proposal, the movement proposed releasing 10 Israeli captives and handing over the bodies of 18 others in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

However, Hamas did not explicitly announce its approval of the Witkoff proposal.

National consultations

The group said the response follows a round of national consultations and reflects its responsibility towards the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Later, Israel’s broadcasting authority KAN claimed in its report, citing Israeli sources, that Hamas is seeking “modifications” to the Witkoff proposal, following the group’s announcement that it had submitted its response to the mediators.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he accepted US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s outline for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

While Hamas did not provide any additional information, Israeli and US media, as well as Palestinian sources close to Hamas, earlier reported that the proposal includes a prisoner exchange in which 10 Israelis would be released in exchange for 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1,111 detainees from Gaza captured after October 7, 2023, and 180 Palestinian bodies.