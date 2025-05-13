US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria marks a "pivotal turning point," the country's foreign minister has said.

"We welcome President Donald Trump's recent comments about lifting sanctions that were imposed on Syria in response to war crimes committed by the Assad regime," Asaad al-Shaibani told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday.

Shaibani described it as "a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people as we move toward a future of stability, self-sufficiency, and genuine reconstruction after years of devastating war."

"We view this announcement very positively and are ready to build a relationship with the US based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests," he added.

Shaibani said Trump "has the potential to secure a historic peace deal and a real victory for American interests in Syria" and "he has already done more for the Syrian people than his predecessors, who allowed war criminals to cross red lines and commit massacres."

Earlier in Riyadh, Trump said he will order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria after consultations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other regional leaders.

"After discussing the situation in Syria with the crown prince, your crown prince, and also with President Erdogan of Türkiye, who called me the other day and asked for a very similar thing, among others, and friends of mine, people that I have a lot of respect for in the Middle East, I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said on Tuesday in Riyadh as he addressed an investment forum.

'Chance at greatness'

