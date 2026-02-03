Nearly four out of every 10 cancer cases could be prevented if people avoided a range of risk factors including smoking, drinking, air pollution and certain infections, the World Health Organization said.

New research published on the eve of World Cancer Day estimated that 38 percent of all new cancer cases globally in 2022 — 7.1 million — were linked to preventable causes.

The large team of researchers, which included the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer, looked at 30 factors that increase the risk of getting cancer.

Tobacco was the leading offender, responsible for 15 percent of all new cancer cases, followed by cancer-causing infections with 10 percent and drinking alcohol with three percent, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Other risk factors included being overweight, a lack of exercise, UV radiation and being exposed to threats such as asbestos while working.

"This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent," senior study author Andre Ilbawi, the WHO's team lead for cancer control, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related TRT World - WHO slams 4 major industries for killing 2.7M per year in Europe

Men face higher share of cancer cases