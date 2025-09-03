US President Donald Trump has defended his actions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, citing punitive American tariffs on India for buying discounted oil that he claims funds Moscow's war effort.
Trump, who has fired a salvo of 50 percent tariff on Indian goods — among the highest levied on any US trading partner — told reporters in the Oval Office as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday that he has not even announced "phase two yet or phase three."
The US President rebuked a reporter who asserted that Trump had taken no action against Russia during his second term, stating, "How do you know there's no action? Would you say that, putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal… would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia."
"You call that no action, and I haven't done phase two yet or phase three," Trump said, suggesting the reporter "to get yourself a new job because if you remember two weeks ago I said if India buys [oil] India's got big problems and that's what happened."
Trump's comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin — who attended a huge military parade in Beijing with Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong-un of North Korea — vowed to carry on fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached.
Trump last month imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in response to its unabated purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariffs to 50 percent and straining ties between the world's two biggest democracies.
Modi cosies up with Xi, Putin
Trump, who has accused New Delhi of financially supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, has cancelled his highly anticipated trip to India later this year, amid strained relations between India and the US.
The US President and his aides including trade adviser Peter Navarro and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have accused New Delhi of profiteering from its sharply increased purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine.
India has called the tariffs "unfair" and said it is continuing to engage in discussions with the US to address trade concerns. US is also seeking to enhanced access to India's agricultural and dairy markets. Despite multiple negotiation rounds for a trade accord, a deal remains elusive.
Modi, who has cosied up to China's Xi and Russia's Putin has pledged to protect Indian farmers' interests, regardless of the cost.
"I am fully aware that I may have to pay a very heavy price personally, but I am prepared for it. For the farmers of my country, for the fishermen of my country, for the dairy farmers of my country, India stands ready today," Modi said last month.
During a summit in China, in an image designed to convey solidarity, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened.
The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters. India has used the summit to mend ties with Beijing.
Referring to the images of solidarity in Beijing between Modi, Xi and Putin, White House trade adviser Navarro called it "a shame to see Modi getting in bed as the leader of the biggest democracy in the world, with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world."
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, India said will cut taxes on hundreds of consumer goods ranging from air conditioners to small cars to bolster local consumption, as New Delhi moves to cushion its economy from the blow of steep US import tariffs.