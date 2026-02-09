Britain has called on Israel to reverse its decision to expand control over the occupied West Bank, joining the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in criticising the move.



"The UK strongly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank," the British government said on Monday.

Israel’s move has drawn broad criticism, seen as smoothing the path for illegal settlement expansion and extending its authority in the occupied West Bank in a way many view as edging toward annexation of occupied land.

"Any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately," the British government added.

It comes after Germany also criticised Tel Aviv for its approval of measures aimed at strengthening control in the occupied West Bank.

“This contravenes Israel’s obligations under international law and represents a further obstacle on the path to a two-state solution,” a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Anadolu.

She noted that Israel is considered an “occupying power” in the West Bank under international law, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its civilian population into occupied territory.

Related TRT World - Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank

“Two-state solution”