UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Germany calls Tel Aviv an "occupying power" in the West Bank, yet has pumped millions in arms to Israel since October 2023, all while refusing to officially recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.
Several governments and international organisations have issued strong condemnations of Israel’s moves to tighten its grip on the occupied West Bank. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Britain has called on Israel to reverse its decision to expand control over the occupied West Bank, joining the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in criticising the move.

"The UK strongly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank," the British government said on Monday.

Israel’s move has drawn broad criticism, seen as smoothing the path for illegal settlement expansion and extending its authority in the occupied West Bank in a way many view as edging toward annexation of occupied land.

"Any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately," the British government added.

It comes after Germany also criticised Tel Aviv for its approval of measures aimed at strengthening control in the occupied West Bank.

“This contravenes Israel’s obligations under international law and represents a further obstacle on the path to a two-state solution,” a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Anadolu.

She noted that Israel is considered an “occupying power” in the West Bank under international law, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its civilian population into occupied territory.

“Two-state solution”

RECOMMENDED

“The transfer of certain administrative activities to Israeli civil authorities also contradicts the temporary nature of an occupation,” the spokeswoman added.

“The German government’s position is clear, namely that the West Bank is an integral part of a future Palestinian state. On this basis, the German government continues to advocate a negotiated two-state solution.”

Germany’s criticism of Israel over its actions in the occupied West Bank highlights a striking contradiction.

In recent years, Germany has been one of Israel’s largest arms suppliers, authorising weapons sales worth over €492 million ($567 million) between 7 October 2023 and 5 June 2025.

Berlin does not officially recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

Israel’s war Cabinet on Sunday approved measures aimed at altering the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to strengthen Israeli control.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
