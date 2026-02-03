Russia launched its biggest drone and missile attack this year on Ukraine overnight, leaving hundreds of thousands without heating in freezing temperatures on Tuesday, just one day ahead of fresh talks aiming to find an end to the four-year war.

The strikes hit as Ukraine was experiencing the coldest temperatures during the Russian assault and damaged an iconic Soviet-era WWII monument.

They also came a day before Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were due to meet for a second round of talks in Abu Dhabi.

"Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorise people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, denouncing the attack.

AFP journalists heard explosions across the capital overnight, and residents in over 1,000 buildings woke to find their heating cut off as temperatures dipped towards minus 20°C.

The Kremlin had last week said it agreed to a US request not to strike Kiev for seven days, ending Sunday.

Ukraine had not reported large-scale Russian attacks on the capital last week, while reporting continued attacks in other parts of the country.

"Several types of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, were used to strike high-rise buildings and thermal power plants," Energy Minister Denys Shmygal said.

"Hundreds of thousands of families, including children, were deliberately left without heat in the harshest winter frosts," he added.

Russia attacked with 71 missiles, as well as 450 attack drones, the Ukrainian air force said. Ukraine said it intercepted or destroyed 38 missiles and 412 drones.

Five people were wounded in the capital, officials said, adding that thousands were without electricity.

'Symbolic and cynical'

The base of the city's towering Soviet-era Motherland statue was damaged.

"It is both symbolic and cynical: the aggressor state strikes at a place of remembrance of the struggle against aggression in the 20th century, repeating its crimes in the 21st century," Culture Minister Tetyana Berezhna wrote on social media.

Russian strikes had this month repeatedly cut power and heating to tens of thousands of homes — with Kiev and its European allies accusing Moscow of deliberately freezing Ukraine's population.