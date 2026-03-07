WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Iran leader vows no surrender, apologises to neighbouring states
The interim leadership council agrees that Iran would stop attacks on neighbouring countries and would only launch missiles if those countries first attacked Iran.
Iran leader vows no surrender, apologises to neighbouring states
Pezeshkian is one of three members of an interim council leading Iran after Khamenei’s killing. / AP
10 hours ago

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country would never surrender to Israel and the United States, as the war entered its second week.

Iran's enemies "must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," Pezeshkian said, in a speech broadcast on state TV.

Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran on February, 28 killing the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and triggering a regional conflict.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US interests in regional countries, mainly in the Gulf.

Pezeshkian is among three members of an interim leadership council that has been in charge of Iran since Khamenei's killing.

RECOMMENDED

During the speech, Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for Iran's attacks across the region, saying that they would not be targeted unless attacks originated from them.

"I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran," he said.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries."

RelatedTRT World - Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report
Israel deepens Lebanon 'line of control' as Smotrich threatens to turn Beirut into 'Khan Younis'