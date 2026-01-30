At least 41 militants were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan’s army said on Friday, underscoring an intensified campaign against insurgent groups in the country’s volatile border regions.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, the operations were carried out on Thursday in Harnai and Panjgur districts after intelligence reports pointed to the presence of militants.

In the first raid, conducted on the outskirts of Harnai, security forces killed 30 militants during what the military described as a fierce exchange of fire. A second operation in Panjgur district resulted in the deaths of 11 more militants.