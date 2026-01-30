ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Security forces say a large weapons cache and looted bank money were recovered as January's militant death toll rises to 79.
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
(FILE PHOTO) Pakistan army soldiers stand at a tunnel where a train was attacked by militants in Bolan, Balochistan, on March 15 2025. / Reuters
January 30, 2026

At least 41 militants were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan’s army said on Friday, underscoring an intensified campaign against insurgent groups in the country’s volatile border regions.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, the operations were carried out on Thursday in Harnai and Panjgur districts after intelligence reports pointed to the presence of militants.

In the first raid, conducted on the outskirts of Harnai, security forces killed 30 militants during what the military described as a fierce exchange of fire. A second operation in Panjgur district resulted in the deaths of 11 more militants.

RelatedTRT World - Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
RECOMMENDED

ISPR said troops recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the militants.

The military also seized cash that had been looted during a bank robbery in Panjgur on December 15 2025, linking those killed to multiple past attacks.

The army said a total of 79 militants have been killed this month in six separate operations across Balochistan and neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has experienced a sharp resurgence in militant violence in recent years, particularly in its western and southwestern regions bordering Afghanistan and Iran, prompting stepped-up counterterrorism operations by security forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure