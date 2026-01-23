US
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Republicans defeated the resolution in a dramatic 215–215 tie after holding the vote open for more than 20 minutes until a late Republican representative cast the deciding “no,” prompting Democratic outrage.
January 23, 2026

The US House of Representatives rejected a Democratic-led resolution on Thursday that could have prevented President Donald Trump from sending American troops to Venezuela.

The war powers resolution, aimed at preventing further military action in Venezuela, failed to obtain the majority needed for passage, according to CBS News.

Republicans blocked the measure in a 215-215 tie vote, despite two of them joining Democrats in supporting the resolution.

Republicans kept a two-minute vote open for over 20 minutes until Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt arrived and cast the final "no" vote to create the tie and kill the measure, sparking an outcry from Democrats.

The US military carried out an operation ordered by Trump that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on January 3. They face drug charges in New York, while the country's then-vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, is serving as acting president and is said to be cooperating with the US.

