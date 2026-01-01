EUROPE
Deadly New Year's Eve across Europe dampens celebrations
Authorities in Switzerland say a fire in Crans-Montana killed around 40 people and injured 115.
Aftermath of New Year’s Eve party explosion and fire at "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Dozens were killed and many more injured across Europe on New Year’s Eve due to fires, fireworks accidents, and related incidents, officials said on Thursday.

The deadliest incident occurred in Switzerland, where a fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana killed around 40 people and injured 115, many of them severely.

Authorities continue to identify victims as they investigate the cause of the fire, with assistance from Italian, French, and Turkish authorities for affected nationals.

In Poland, two separate house fires in Swinna Poreba and Sarny Wielkie killed a man and a woman. In northwestern Poland, a hotel attic fire resulted in the evacuation of 19 people, according to TVP World.

Polish police reported over 15,600 incidents nationwide, detaining 333 people and arresting more than 100 drivers for drunk driving.

In the Netherlands, fireworks accidents killed two people, including a 16-year-old in Nijmegen and a 38-year-old in Aalsmeer, according to Dutch media.

Separately, a large fire broke out at Amsterdam's historic Vondelkerk Church, causing the collapse of the tower, central section, and a large portion of the roof, though no casualties were reported.

Germany saw two deaths in Bielefeld from fireworks and dozens injured nationwide. Police reported attacks with fireworks in several cities, including Berlin and Leipzig, leading to over 400 arrests, according to press reports.

Meanwhile, a fire in a historic building in Erfurt, likely caused by a New Year’s Eve rocket, spread to two neighbouring houses. No casualties were reported.

In Belgium, three police officers were injured during New Year’s Eve incidents involving fireworks and a failed traffic check in Brussels, Flemish-language broadcaster VRT reported.

The Brussels police also reported that several buses, trams, and vehicles were damaged or set on fire.

In Ghent, 28 people, including 18 minors, were arrested for setting off fireworks and resisting police orders.

