Dozens were killed and many more injured across Europe on New Year’s Eve due to fires, fireworks accidents, and related incidents, officials said on Thursday.

The deadliest incident occurred in Switzerland, where a fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana killed around 40 people and injured 115, many of them severely.

Authorities continue to identify victims as they investigate the cause of the fire, with assistance from Italian, French, and Turkish authorities for affected nationals.

In Poland, two separate house fires in Swinna Poreba and Sarny Wielkie killed a man and a woman. In northwestern Poland, a hotel attic fire resulted in the evacuation of 19 people, according to TVP World.

Polish police reported over 15,600 incidents nationwide, detaining 333 people and arresting more than 100 drivers for drunk driving.

In the Netherlands, fireworks accidents killed two people, including a 16-year-old in Nijmegen and a 38-year-old in Aalsmeer, according to Dutch media.