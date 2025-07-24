WORLD
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Zelenskyy says he will submit a new bill ensuring "all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place".
Participants hold banners during a protest against a law targeting anti-corruption institutions in Kharkiv, Ukraine / AP
July 24, 2025

Protests in central Kiev against a law that curbs the power of anti-corruption agencies have continued as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows a new bill.

The legislation, removing the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies, sparked the first major protests in Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began over three years ago.

"Our struggle takes place on two fronts. Our main enemy is external, but we have an internal battle too," said protester Viacheslav Bykov on Wednesday.

"We don't want Ukraine to be part of Russia, we don't want a corrupt or authoritarian Ukraine. We want a free Ukraine," he added.

Several thousand demonstrators — mostly young — gathered outside a theatre in Kiev, calling for a veto to the law passed by Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday.

The law places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Critics say the legislation would facilitate presidential interference in corruption probes and threaten the independence of key institutions in Ukraine.

'Ukraine is Europe'

Zelenskyy responded to the backlash on Wednesday evening, saying he would submit a new bill ensuring "all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place".

"There will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement," he said in his address.

Kiev's partners had reacted with alarm, including European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who the EU said demanded explanations from Zelenskyy over the change.

Some European allies worry the moves will undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine's bid to join the European Union — a fear shared by many protesting on Wednesday. 

Ukraine's two anti-corruption bodies, NABU and SAPO, were born a decade ago in the wake of the 2014 Maidan revolution.

"Ukraine is Europe," a protester said. "We won't be returned to Russia. We'll keep fighting for Europe."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
