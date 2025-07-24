Protests in central Kiev against a law that curbs the power of anti-corruption agencies have continued as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows a new bill.

The legislation, removing the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies, sparked the first major protests in Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began over three years ago.

"Our struggle takes place on two fronts. Our main enemy is external, but we have an internal battle too," said protester Viacheslav Bykov on Wednesday.

"We don't want Ukraine to be part of Russia, we don't want a corrupt or authoritarian Ukraine. We want a free Ukraine," he added.

Several thousand demonstrators — mostly young — gathered outside a theatre in Kiev, calling for a veto to the law passed by Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday.

The law places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Critics say the legislation would facilitate presidential interference in corruption probes and threaten the independence of key institutions in Ukraine.