Flood survivors begin to return home in Pakistan's eastern Punjab as water recedes

Displaced families began returning home as floodwaters significantly receded across much of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, where swollen rivers displaced more than 2.5 million people and killed about 100 during weeks of monsoon deluges, officials said on Monday.

Photos and videos posted on social media show lush fields that once swayed with crops are now only sand and silt.

Returning residents said they will have to replant while rebuilding their homes.

Floodwater levels are decreasing at Panjnad, where the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers all converge before flowing into the Indus, said Irfan Ali Kathia, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) director-general.

Rescue and relief operations in some districts are ongoing, officials said.

Nargis Bibi, 46, from a village in Kasur district, said the Sutlej river swept into her village home, forcing her to flee with her husband, daughter and two sons.

“We waded through 5 to 6 feet of water to reach a safe place, but the flood came so suddenly that we couldn’t take even a needle with us,” she said.

“When we returned, everything was destroyed."

Muhammad Sajjad, a 43-year-old farmer from an orchard-owning family, said floodwaters from the Chenab river had receded by about 6 feet near Multan, allowing his family to return home.