Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are set to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to end years of conflict in eastern DRC that has killed thousands.

But questions remain over the deal's ambiguity and the political and economic interests behind it.

The agreement comes after months of diplomacy led by the Trump administration, which has publicly celebrated the initiative.

US President Donald Trump has also voiced frustration over not being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement.

However, critics warn that the deal lacks clarity, particularly around its economic framework.

The eastern DRC is rich in minerals such as cobalt and lithium — vital for electric vehicles — and the US is eager to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The M23 rebel group, made up largely of ethnic Tutsis, renewed its offensives in late 2021, capturing large swathes of territory including Goma, a key city near the Rwandan border.

Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Kigali of backing M23 — an allegation Washington supports.

Rwanda denies this, insisting instead on action against the FDLR — a group made up of ethnic Hutus, including figures linked to the 1994 genocide.

The deal will be signed by Foreign Ministers Olivier Nduhungirehe of Rwanda and Therese Kayikwamba Wagner of the DRC in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The White House says Trump will also meet both ministers at the Oval Office.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the deal includes a pledge to respect territorial integrity, ban hostilities, and disarm all non-state armed groups.