At least 25 children were among the 27 people killed when a Bangladesh Air Force plane crashed into a college and a school campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday.

Here is a look at what happened.

How did the crash happen?

The fighter aircraft took off at 1:06 p.m. (0706 GMT) from the air force base in Dhaka's Kurmitola for a routine training mission. Soon after, it experienced a mechanical failure.

The pilot attempted to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas to minimise civilian casualties and damage, but his efforts were unsuccessful and the jet crashed into a building.

Where did the plane go down?

The two-storey building that the plane rammed belonged to the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Diabari area, located about 10 kilometres from the air force base.

Visuals from the scene showed the mangled remains of the aircraft dented into the side of the building, dismantling its iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure.

How many people were killed?

The bodies of at least 27 people, including 25 children, a teacher, and the jet's pilot, were pulled out from the debris.