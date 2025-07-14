US President Donald Trump said he hopes a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas will be reached soon.

“Gaza — we are talking, and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday.

Trump previously announced that Israel accepted the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the proposal presented to Hamas by Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas responded positively and said it was ready to proceed with negotiations to implement the ceasefire deal and exchange prisoners.

Although Israel claimed Hamas’s amendments to the Qatari proposal were unacceptable, its delegation still travelled to Doha for talks.