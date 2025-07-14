WAR ON GAZA
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Even if ceasefire is reached, Israel says it plans to continue to maintain military presence in parts of Palestinian enclave.
Trump previously said that Israel was onboard for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. / Reuters
July 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump said he hopes a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas will be reached soon.

“Gaza — we are talking, and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday.

Trump previously announced that Israel accepted the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the proposal presented to Hamas by Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas responded positively and said it was ready to proceed with negotiations to implement the ceasefire deal and exchange prisoners.

Although Israel claimed Hamas’s amendments to the Qatari proposal were unacceptable, its delegation still travelled to Doha for talks.

Negotiations in Doha have focused on a temporary 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli prisoners and discussions on a permanent truce.

While many issues were reportedly resolved, the main sticking point remained Israel’s insistence on maintaining control over a buffer zone around Gaza's perimeter.

Even if a ceasefire is reached, Israel has announced plans to continue to maintain a military presence in Rafah and set up a “collection camp” as part of its aim to deport Palestinians to other countries.

SOURCE:AA
