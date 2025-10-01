Israeli forces have rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, deployed water cannons against the fleet and mistreated activists on board, organisers said.

"The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world," the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) wrote on X on Wednesday.

The committee warned that governments must intervene, saying "peoples across world capitals are rising in anger."

Fleet under attack

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, had set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday morning under normal circumstances.

Organisers reported that Israeli naval forces intercepted the convoy in international waters, disrupting communications before boarding several of the ships, including the Alma and Sirius.

The Global Sumud Flotilla later stated that Israel also raided the Spectre, Dir Yessine and Aurora vessels.

They accused Israel of blocking distress calls and targeting unarmed humanitarian workers.