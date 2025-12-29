South Korea’s military said that it has completed all joint military drills with the US that were postponed in August this year, according to local media reports.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it completed 22 of the roughly 40 field drills, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

"To ensure a balanced military readiness posture year-round and maintain optimal conditions for training, we rescheduled 22 of about 40 joint drills and completed them by the end of the year," the JCS said.

In August, South Korea postponed parts of its joint drills with the US, stating that nearly half of the 40 planned exercises would be delayed to the following month.