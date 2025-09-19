Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli PM Netanyahu is spewing hatred because of the Silvan Epigraph.

Speaking at Türkiye's premier aviation, space, and technology event, TEKNOFEST, on Friday, Erdogan said, "He (Netanyahu) is spewing hatred at us because we didn't give him the Silvan Epigraph, which is a legacy of the ancestors."

Reminding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his recent speech related to Türkiye’s Silvan Epigraph, Erdogan said, "They pursue the Silvan Epigraph. We will not give you even a single pebble belonging to Jerusalem.”

The Silvan Inscription is one of the most significant ancient Hebrew inscriptions in the Istanbul Archaeology Museum.

Organised under the leadership of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the T3 Foundation, TEKNOFEST, the world's largest technology festival, is welcoming visitors at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport from September 17-21.

Netanyahu had claimed recently that he requested the Silvan Epigraph, which was found in East Jerusalem during the Ottoman period and brought to the Istanbul Archaeology Museum, from Türkiye, but was unable to obtain it due to Turkish President Erdogan.

"I say this to murderers, having the blood of 65,000 innocent Palestinians on their hands. Quds is the honour, dignity, and pride of all humanity, including Muslims," he said.

He added that against any devious plans, Türkiye's struggle will continue until an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is established within the 1967 borders.