Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli PM Netanyahu is spewing hatred because of the Silvan Epigraph.
Speaking at Türkiye's premier aviation, space, and technology event, TEKNOFEST, on Friday, Erdogan said, "He (Netanyahu) is spewing hatred at us because we didn't give him the Silvan Epigraph, which is a legacy of the ancestors."
Reminding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his recent speech related to Türkiye’s Silvan Epigraph, Erdogan said, "They pursue the Silvan Epigraph. We will not give you even a single pebble belonging to Jerusalem.”
The Silvan Inscription is one of the most significant ancient Hebrew inscriptions in the Istanbul Archaeology Museum.
Organised under the leadership of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the T3 Foundation, TEKNOFEST, the world's largest technology festival, is welcoming visitors at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport from September 17-21.
Netanyahu had claimed recently that he requested the Silvan Epigraph, which was found in East Jerusalem during the Ottoman period and brought to the Istanbul Archaeology Museum, from Türkiye, but was unable to obtain it due to Turkish President Erdogan.
"I say this to murderers, having the blood of 65,000 innocent Palestinians on their hands. Quds is the honour, dignity, and pride of all humanity, including Muslims," he said.
He added that against any devious plans, Türkiye's struggle will continue until an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is established within the 1967 borders.
Historic milestone in defence industry history
Erdogan also said that the Steel Dome air defence system, which comprises 47 vehicles, is a historic milestone in the country's defence industry history.
"We have only just begun to write our defence industry history. We will have more proud announcements in the coming period."
Today, Türkiye is writing success stories with its own systems in the air, on land, and at sea, Erdogan said, adding: "We are the 11th largest country in defence exports. We are among the top three in the world in UAV and combat UAV technologies.”
"We are one of 10 countries that produce their own warships, from design to mass production. We are strengthening our power in the skies with our entirely domestically produced aircraft and helicopters, in the blue homeland with unmanned vessels, patrol, marine vehicles, and frigates, and on land with unmanned vehicles, tanks, combat vehicles, radars, and electronic warfare systems."
He added that Türkiye is preparing for breakthroughs not only in the defence industry but also in artificial intelligence (AI).
"Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal was launched. We have also taken our place there. We view NSosyal as a countermeasure against digital monopolisation, and we are delighted that it has reached over 1.3 million users."