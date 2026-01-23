A Palestinian man has been intentionally shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials have said, as illegal settlers separately began building a new settlement outpost in the Jordan Valley.

Palestine’s Ministry of Health said it was informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs that Jabrin Ahmad Jabr Qatt, 59, was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the town of Madama, south of Nablus.

The ministry said his body was being withheld and that Israeli forces prevented medics from reaching him.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews were barred from accessing a wounded man earlier in the evening, adding that Israeli forces later detained him and transferred him to an unknown location.

Local sources said Israeli forces used live fire, stun grenades and tear gas while attacking Palestinian youths near the Yitzhar settlement, which is built on land belonging to Madama.

Qatt’s murder occurred after Israeli forces killed 14-year-old Mohammed al-Nassan in Al-Mughayyir.

Illegal settlers begin outpost construction