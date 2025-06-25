ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Abbas praises Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling it a vital step for regional stability.
Abbas says a ceasefire in Gaza would further support Trump’s peace efforts. / Reuters
June 25, 2025

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that he is ready to work with United States President Donald Trump to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel.

In a letter to the US president on Wednesday, Abbas expressed his “deep gratitude and appreciation for Trump’s successful efforts in reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Iran”, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas called the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a “necessary and important step to defuse the crises plaguing the world, which will positively impact the security and stability of the region”.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional countries, Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

“A ceasefire in Gaza would constitute an additional step to Trump’s crucial efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians, the Israelis and the entire world,” Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader signalled readiness to work with Trump, Saudi Arabia and the entire international community “to fulfil the promise of peace, leading to achieving security and stability for all”.

“With you, we can achieve what seemed impossible: a recognised, free, sovereign and secure Palestine; a recognised and secure Israel; and a region that enjoys peace, prosperity, and integration,” Abbas said in his letter to Trump.

