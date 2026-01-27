TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
1 min read
Erdogan discusses situation in Syria, Gaza Board of Peace efforts with Trump
Turkish President Erdogan tells Trump that Türkiye is closely monitoring the ceasefire and integration agreement in Syria in coordination with the US and Syrian authorities.
Erdogan discusses situation in Syria, Gaza Board of Peace efforts with Trump
Erdogan tells Trump Ankara is closely monitoring the ceasefire in Syria. (FILE) / Reuters
January 27, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral ties, the situation in Syria, the Gaza Board of Peace efforts, and regional and global developments in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Türkiye will continue to take steps to improve cooperation with the US and advance the relations in all areas in the mutual interest of both countries, Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He also emphasised that Türkiye attaches great importance to the full implementation of the ceasefire and integration agreement in neighbouring Syria, and that Ankara is closely monitoring the process in coordination with the US and Syrian authorities.

RECOMMENDED

He also expressed his hope that the Gaza Board of Peace will achieve fruitful results.

Erdogan said he believes that ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and rebuilding the enclave would pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

Trump announced the establishment of the "Board of Peace" on January 15 as part of his broader plan for Gaza, under which the ceasefire agreement was reached. The board was later authorised by the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast