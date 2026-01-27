Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral ties, the situation in Syria, the Gaza Board of Peace efforts, and regional and global developments in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Türkiye will continue to take steps to improve cooperation with the US and advance the relations in all areas in the mutual interest of both countries, Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He also emphasised that Türkiye attaches great importance to the full implementation of the ceasefire and integration agreement in neighbouring Syria, and that Ankara is closely monitoring the process in coordination with the US and Syrian authorities.