WAR ON IRAN
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Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal
State-linked media says Israeli-US attacks hit gas infrastructure in Isfahan and Khorramshahr, though officials report no disruption to supply.
Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal
FILE: Members of a Red Crescent rescue team work at a building that was damaged by a strike in Tehran, Iran, March 21 2026. / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Iranian media reported on Tuesday that Israeli-US strikes targeted two gas facilities and a pipeline, hours after US President Donald Trump stepped back from his threat to attack power infrastructure.

"As part of the ongoing attacks carried out by the Zionist and American enemy, the gas administration building and the gas pressure regulation station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan were targeted," said the Fars news agency.

The facilities in central Iran were "partially damaged", added Fars, which did not provide a source and was Iran's only news outlet to report the incident.

It said an attack also targeted the gas pipeline of the Khorramshahr power plant, in the country's southwest.

"A projectile hit the area outside the Khorramshahr gas pipeline processing station," Fars reported, quoting the governor of the city bordering Iraq.

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The governor said the infrastructure was operating normally and there was no disruption to the gas supply.

Trump told AFP on Monday that "things are going very well" with Iran, shortly after announcing talks with Tehran and a five-day pause on targeting the Islamic Republic's power plants.

Trump's abrupt shift on Iran came hours before the expiration of a two-day ultimatum under which he threatened to attack Iranian power plants if Tehran did not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media, however, said on Monday that there were no negotiations underway towards ending the war.

SOURCE:AFP
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