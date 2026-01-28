South Korea has reported its fastest increase in births in 18 years, driven largely by an increase in marriages last year, according to data released by the Statistics Ministry.

The data on Wednesday showed that 233,708 babies were born in January-November 2025, a 6.2 percent increase from the same period a year earlier and the strongest year-on-year rise since 2007, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Authorities expect the full-year total to exceed 238,000 births, marking a second consecutive annual increase.

Births in November alone reached 20,710, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier and the highest November figure since 2019.

The upward trend in newborns has continued since mid-2024.

Sustained increase in marriages