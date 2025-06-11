Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Wednesday comes amid intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza, which resumed on March 18 following the collapse of a temporary truce and prisoner exchange deal earlier this year. Since then, at least 4,821 Palestinians have been killed and over 15,500 injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The two top diplomats also reviewed preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements centered on Palestine—chief among them, the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which Türkiye is set to host in Istanbul on June 21–22.

The renewed push for a cease-fire comes as Israel faces growing international legal scrutiny.