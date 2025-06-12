An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said.

Here's what world leaders have said so far:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X:

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on X:

“On behalf of the Turkish Nation, I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry, on X:

“We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today (12 June) in Ahmedabad, India.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and to the people of India.”

US President Donald Trump, at a White House event:

"The plane crash was terrible. They (India) will handle it, I am sure, but I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately."

"That is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on X:

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

Britain’s King Charles, in a statement on X:

"My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on X:

"Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident."

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in a message to Modi:

"We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on X:

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss."

"Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow."

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Modi, in an official telegram published on Kremlin website:

"Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport."

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe."

French President Emmanuel Macron, on X: