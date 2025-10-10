The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has welcomed the new ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, calling it a potential turning point after two years filled with unthinkable horror in Gaza.

"The ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas must mark a turning point in two years of unimaginable horror. It offers a vital chance to save lives and ease suffering," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on Friday.

She said ICRC teams in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank stand ready to support the agreement's implementation, including by assisting in the return of hostages and detainees to their families. The organisation is also prepared to facilitate the return of human remains "so families can mourn their loved ones with dignity," she added.

According to Spoljaric, ICRC teams are also preparing to deliver more lifesaving aid into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those most in need.

"The coming days are critical," she said. "I urge the parties to hold to their commitments. Release operations must be carried out safely and with dignity.

“Humanitarian assistance must resume urgently at full capacity and be delivered to people safely wherever they are. The ceasefire must hold. Lives depend on it."

"Genuine ceasefire must be more than words"