Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Trump has threatened to end support to Iraq if Nouri al Maliki is re-elected to power.
(FILE) Former Iraqi PM Nouri al Maliki speaks to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11 2025. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki on Wednesday rejected what he called “blatant US interference” in Iraq’s internal affairs, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to end support to Baghdad if Maliki is reinstalled.

“We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq’s internal affairs,” Maliki said on X.

“We consider it (US interference) a violation of its sovereignty, contrary to the democratic system in Iraq after 2003, and an infringement on the decision of the Coordinating Framework for selecting its candidate for the position of Prime Minister.”

Trump warned on Tuesday that he would end support to Iraq if Maliki is elected as new prime minister.

The threat came after the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties, endorsed Maliki to run for premiership.

The Iraqi parliament was scheduled to elect the prime minister on Tuesday, but the vote was delayed.

“The language of dialogue between countries is the only political option for dealing with them, not resorting to the language of dictates and threats,” Maliki said.

He said that “out of respect for the national will” and the Coordination Framework’s decision “guaranteed by Iraq’s constitution”, he “will continue his efforts until the end, in a way that serves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people”.

Maliki served as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, but he stepped down after the Daesh terror group seized vast swathes of the Iraqi territory.

SOURCE:AA
