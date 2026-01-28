Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki on Wednesday rejected what he called “blatant US interference” in Iraq’s internal affairs, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to end support to Baghdad if Maliki is reinstalled.

“We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq’s internal affairs,” Maliki said on X.

“We consider it (US interference) a violation of its sovereignty, contrary to the democratic system in Iraq after 2003, and an infringement on the decision of the Coordinating Framework for selecting its candidate for the position of Prime Minister.”

Trump warned on Tuesday that he would end support to Iraq if Maliki is elected as new prime minister.

The threat came after the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties, endorsed Maliki to run for premiership.