UEFA will officially open its new representative office in Istanbul on April 24, marking its third international hub after London and Brussels.

According to a statement from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), the decision to open the UEFA office in Istanbul followed negotiations initiated by the TFF. The office will be located at the historic Levent Pavilion, owned by the TFF, and will serve as UEFA’s third overseas centre following London and Brussels.

Istanbul – a city that bridges continents and stands at the crossroads of history and civilisation – is set to become one of the key centres of world football.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony of UEFA’s Istanbul office.

The ceremony will take place at 1200 PM on Thursday, 24 April, with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA executive committee members, and presidents of member country federations also expected to be present.

Gala dinner on April 23

To mark both the opening of the UEFA Istanbul Office and National Sovereignty and Children’s Day – celebrated on the anniversary of the founding of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye – a gala dinner will be held on Wednesday, 23 April.