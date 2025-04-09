Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, has warned that Israel will continue its violence against Palestinians unless action is taken, saying there is "not much time left" to save the Palestinian people.

Speaking at a two-day event on Palestine in Pantin, a suburb of Paris, on April 5-6, Albanese told Anadolu that Israel has never respected the ceasefire since it began in January.

Albanese said that Israel has no intention of halting its actions for several reasons, claiming, "Because (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will be the target of justice when he stops the war against the Palestinians.”

"You may have noticed that Netanyahu was going to appear in court the day after he ordered a new attack against the people of Gaza. So, the question is: Was there a connection? Maybe,” she added.

"I know that he has his issues with national and international justice, even though I think I no longer have any hope in national justice at the Israeli level or the international level because you see everyone saying they're increasingly ready to roll out the red carpet for him,” stated Albanese.

Albanese said that the "ideological settlers" of the Israeli government want to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Europe's weakness

She noted that they had seized "this historic moment, with Europe's weakness and the United States' aggressiveness" as an "opportunity" to advance the conquest of not just Palestine but the Middle East.

"Because the attacks continue against Lebanon, against Syria. It would be crazy to think that Israel will stop here," she said.