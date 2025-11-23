The Israeli army has rounded up 11 Palestinians, including a child, in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Nine people, including a child, were taken into Israeli custody when army forces raided the southern city of Bethlehem and the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel, south of Hebron, and Beit Ummar north of the city, the official news agency Wafa said on Sunday.

Several homes were searched during the raids, the outlet said.

Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinian brothers during a raid in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.