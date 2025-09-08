Türkiye’s governing Justice and Development (AK) Party has denounced Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza as genocide, with Deputy Chairman for Human Rights Hasan Basri Yalcin urging the international community to act and vowing Ankara’s continued solidarity with Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rafah Border Crossing on Monday, Yalcin said Israel is committing ethnic cleansing by besieging Gaza, forcing mass displacement, and targeting civilians.

“This is not counterterrorism — this is the massacre of innocents,” he declared. “So far, 62,000 civilians have lost their lives in Israel’s attacks, at least 20,000 of them children. Another 10,000 are missing or trapped under rubble.”

Yalcin accused Israel of destroying 80 percent of Gaza’s buildings, including hospitals, schools, and mosques, and displacing 90 percent of the enclave’s population. He argued that Western governments had turned a blind eye to atrocities due to the influence of pro-Israel lobbies.

“This genocide can no longer be hidden,” he said. “International institutions are failing their duty, while many Western capitals remain captive to Israeli lobbying.”

Appeal to the Muslim world

Addressing the wider Muslim community, Yalcin called for unity, warning that disunity and division would only serve Israel’s interests.

“Stand by your oppressed brothers and sisters. If you do not, those attacking Gaza today will target you tomorrow,” he said.

Turning to Palestinians, he said Türkiye had brought “the greetings of millions” as well as those of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.