Israel has engineered famine in Gaza through a policy of starvation, experts and rights groups say, with each decision tightening the chokehold on food until hunger became inevitable.

The UN officially declared famine in Gaza in late August, confirming what several other watchdogs and experts had been saying for months prior. A month later, a UN independent international inquiry commission concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

What followed was urgent and repeated appeals from top humanitarian figures such as UN relief chief Tom Fletcher, calling for an end to Israel’s “systematic obstruction” of essentials and aid — something that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government refuse to acknowledge.

For Ramy Abdu, chair of the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, this policy of blocking basic things necessary for human survival proves Israel’s intent to starve Gaza and kill more Palestinians.

“Gaza’s famine differs from others in that it is not the result of natural disasters or economic collapse alone,” Abdu told Anadolu. “Rather, it is a policy of using food and water as weapons of war and tools of genocide.”

He stressed that Israeli officials have openly stated this intent since the start of the war.

“Under international humanitarian law, starvation as a weapon against civilians is a war crime, yet in Gaza, this crime is being carried out explicitly and in plain sight,” he said.

‘Engineered fragility’ turns into ‘weapon of slow annihilation’

Israel has been devastating Gaza’s food security since long before October 2023.

It imposed a blockade in 2006 that gave Israeli authorities control over all border crossings and, at times, even calculated the daily calories permitted per Palestinian.

By 2023, four in five Gazans depended on aid, youth unemployment hit 67 percent, and malnutrition-related diseases like anaemia were widespread, Abdu said.

“This engineered fragility left society unable to withstand any disruption in aid,” he said. “When Israel shut down the crossings, there were no local alternatives or production capacity to cushion the shock. Simultaneously, Israel bombed and bulldozed farmland, destroying Gaza’s food basket.”

The turning point came on October 9, 2023, when Israel declared a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off food, water, fuel, and electricity. Imports stopped overnight, aid convoys were frozen at the border, and shortages deepened immediately.

With fuel blocked, bakeries shuttered, water pumps fell silent and trucks stopped moving. Food could not be baked, stored or delivered. Clean water disappeared, further compounding hunger with disease.

Abdu also pointed to farmland destruction and fishing bans, calling them part of a wider Israeli pattern of eliminating Gaza’s food sources.

“The occupation turned the vulnerability it had created over years into a weapon of slow annihilation,” he said.

Forced displacements deepen hunger

Israeli evacuation orders combined with relentless bombardment have repeatedly forced mass displacements, overcrowding shelters and straining already thin supplies.

Currently, an estimated 2 million Palestinians remain displaced across the devastated the occupied enclave.

“Sudden flight often left people with nothing at all,” Abdu said.

Children and pregnant women were among the hardest hit. Hunger was compounded by disease and lack of clean water, to create what Abdu called “a full-scale crisis of food, health, and housing rights.”

By early 2024, Israel escalated its campaign against Gaza’s main humanitarian lifeline, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Donor suspensions crippled the agency, warehouses were bombed, convoys blocked, and looting was reported.