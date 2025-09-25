TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Bayraktar said that they signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy, says Turkish energy minister. / AA
September 25, 2025

Türkiye and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.

As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, the two countries initiated a process that will further deepen their' deep-rooted and multidimensional partnership in the field of nuclear energy, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders," the minister stated.

He added: "I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period."

SOURCE:AA
