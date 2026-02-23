The United States has held meetings in Geneva with Russian and Chinese delegations on nuclear weapons, after the final treaty limiting US and Russian nuclear deployments expired earlier this month, a senior State Department official has said.

"Today, I met with the Russian delegation. Tomorrow, we'll meet with the Chinese delegation, among others," the official told reporters in Geneva on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said Washington had previously held "preparatory" meetings with Russia and China in Washington following the lapse of the New START treaty on February 5, adding that the Geneva talks were "a little bit more substantive".

The United States has also spoken with Britain and France "on multiple occasions" in recent weeks, the official said.

New START, the last remaining treaty between Washington and Moscow restricting deployed nuclear warheads, expired as President Donald Trump called for a new agreement that would also include China.

China's nuclear arsenal remains significantly smaller than those of Russia and the United States, but has grown rapidly in recent years.

Beijing has publicly rejected calls to join negotiations on a trilateral pact.