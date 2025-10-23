WAR ON GAZA
More than 61 million tonnes of debris blanket Gaza after two years of Israeli war: UNRWA
‘Entire neighborhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,’ says UNRWA.
A satellite image shows an overview of refugee tents in Khan Younis, on October 10, 2025. / Reuters
October 23, 2025

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that more than 61 million tons of debris blanket the Gaza as a result of more than two years of Israel’s war.

“Entire neighbourhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,” the UNRWA said on US social media company X.

The agency stressed that its humanitarian mission and lifesaving assistance for Palestinian people continue in Gaza despite the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on UNRWA aid stocks.

According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, the agency has medicine, essential supplies, and a sufficient amount of food for the coming three months for the entire Gaza population.

In October 2024, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, voted in favour of blocking UNRWA operations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza due to the alleged involvement of its staff in attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

But on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice rejected Israel’s claims, saying that “Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees are members of Hamas” or were involved in the attacks.

The court also ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed over 68,000 people and injured more than 170,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

A ceasefire deal took effect on October 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
