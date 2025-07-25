WAR ON GAZA
Gaza truce talks to resume next week, Witkoff's remarks 'pressure tactic': Hamas
Hamas has said several gaps had been nearly solved in talks, such as the agenda of the ceasefire and guarantees to continue negotiating to reach a permanent agreement.
Israel has come under mounting pressure for the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza. / AA
July 25, 2025

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume next week, a Hamas official has said, as Israeli strikes continue across Gaza and experts warn Palestinians are on the brink of famine.

Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Friday that he was told an Israeli delegation would depart for consultations early next week.

His comments come a day after the United States recalled its negotiating team from Qatar and after President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Hamas' latest response to the negotiations showed a “lack of desire” to reach a truce.

Witkoff said the US will "now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.” He did not elaborate on what those options might be.

Hamas said that Witkoff's remarks were meant to pressure the group for Netanyahu's benefit during the next round of talks and that in recent days negotiations had made progress.

Naim said several gaps had been nearly solved, such as the agenda of the ceasefire, guarantees to continue negotiating to reach a permanent agreement, and how humanitarian aid would be delivered.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also recalled his negotiating team in light of Hamas’ response.

Catastrophe

A breakthrough on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has eluded the Trump administration as humanitarian conditions worsen in Gaza.

Israel has come under mounting pressure for the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reports of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.

In recent days, more than two dozen Western-aligned countries and more than 100 charity and human rights groups have called for an end to the war, harshly criticising Israel’s blockade and a new aid delivery model it has rolled out.

The charities and rights groups said even their own staff were struggling to get enough food.

‘Sticking point’

Israel's government didn't immediately respond to whether negotiations would resume next week.

The sides have held weeks of talks in Qatar, reporting small signs of progress but no major breakthroughs.

Officials have said a main sticking point is the redeployment of Israeli troops after any ceasefire takes place.

The deal under discussion is expected to include an initial 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in phases in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Aid supplies would be ramped up, and the two sides would hold negotiations on a lasting ceasefire.

The talks have been bogged down over competing demands for ending the war.

Hamas says it will only release all hostages in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war.

SOURCE:AP
