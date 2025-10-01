President Gustavo Petro has ordered the expulsion of the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation from Colombia, a move triggered by the detention of two Colombian nationals aboard a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza.

Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla's crew – an international effort that is trying to break Israeli blockade and deliver aid to Gaza. According to a statement from the Global Movement to Gaza, the Israeli military illegaly detained the women after the flotilla reached a high-risk area 150 nautical miles off the coast.

"After reaching 150 nautical miles ... the maritime positioning of Israeli ships begins at 23:59 UTC (6.59 pm Colombia time)," said the statement, asserting that other flotillas have been "attacked or intercepted." It described it as "a violation of international law and the Geneva Accords."