TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Cooperation vital as Syria begins gradual recovery: Türkiye's Fidan
"Investments in Syria are gradually starting to take shape, but the scale of destruction is enormous," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
Cooperation vital as Syria begins gradual recovery: Türkiye's Fidan
Fidan told a local television channel that joint efforts by regional countries are helping lay the groundwork for reconstruction. / AA
December 13, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that international cooperation is critical to Syria’s recovery, as investment slowly begins to return despite widespread destruction from years of war.

Fidan told a local television channel on Saturday that joint efforts by regional countries, as well as European and US partners, are helping lay the groundwork for reconstruction, even as major challenges remain.

“Investments in Syria are gradually starting to take shape, but the scale of destruction is enormous,” he said.

“There are people returning, and those returning need infrastructure that will allow them to live and access basic services,” he added.

Addressing criticism from Europe and the US that the current administration does not fully control Syria, Fidan said Türkiye believes control has largely been established, though some problematic areas remain.

RelatedTRT World - 'Palestine remains the moral compass of our time, a test of Muslim unity': FM Hakan Fidan

‘Biggest risk area’

RECOMMENDED

He pointed to regions under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG-dominated SDF, saying outstanding issues there need to be resolved within the framework of the March 10 agreement - a deal to integrate the SDF into state institutions and avoid further conflict.

Fidan also described southern Syria as a key area of concern.

“The south is perhaps our biggest risk area at the moment,” he said, adding that while the situation itself is manageable, Israel’s involvement increases the risk and requires close monitoring.

Israeli military incursions have become frequent and violent since the overthrow of Bashar Assad last December.

Fidan said Türkiye is carrying out projects in Syria and emphasised the close geographic and economic ties between the two neighbours.

“There is significant potential in terms of trade, transportation and connectivity. But first, stability needs to be restored within the country,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye: YPG-led SDF must integrate into Syrian army, 'delay tactics' futile
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal