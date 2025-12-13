Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that international cooperation is critical to Syria’s recovery, as investment slowly begins to return despite widespread destruction from years of war.

Fidan told a local television channel on Saturday that joint efforts by regional countries, as well as European and US partners, are helping lay the groundwork for reconstruction, even as major challenges remain.

“Investments in Syria are gradually starting to take shape, but the scale of destruction is enormous,” he said.

“There are people returning, and those returning need infrastructure that will allow them to live and access basic services,” he added.

Addressing criticism from Europe and the US that the current administration does not fully control Syria, Fidan said Türkiye believes control has largely been established, though some problematic areas remain.

‘Biggest risk area’