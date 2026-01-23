EUROPE
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Ukrainian president says Kiev set a "framework for dialogue" for the delegation, including the defence minister and intelligence chief, with the top general set to join negotiations.
Zelenskyy awaits 'answers' from Russia on war parameters as trilateral talks expand in UAE / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his delegation at the trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates has a defined "framework for dialogue," emphasising the urgent need for Moscow to clarify its readiness to end the war.

"Ukrainian positions are clear. I have defined a framework for dialogue for our delegation," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday, referring to the high-level meetings involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives.

Highlighting the rarity of the format, Zelenskyy noted that the parties are discussing the "parameters of ending the war," but insisted that concrete responses are now required from the Russian side.

"Now they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, the main thing is that Russia is ready to end this war," he said, adding that it is "too early to conclude" before the next round of conversations.

The president confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation, currently led by National Security and Defence Council chief Rustem Umerov and the head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov, will be reinforced tomorrow by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov and Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky.

Parallel to the diplomatic track, Zelenskyy pointed to strengthening defence capabilities, citing a "positive signal" from a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the supply of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

