Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his delegation at the trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates has a defined "framework for dialogue," emphasising the urgent need for Moscow to clarify its readiness to end the war.

"Ukrainian positions are clear. I have defined a framework for dialogue for our delegation," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday, referring to the high-level meetings involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives.

Highlighting the rarity of the format, Zelenskyy noted that the parties are discussing the "parameters of ending the war," but insisted that concrete responses are now required from the Russian side.

"Now they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, the main thing is that Russia is ready to end this war," he said, adding that it is "too early to conclude" before the next round of conversations.