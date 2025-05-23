The International Family Forum concluded in Istanbul on Friday with a strong call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to defend and strengthen traditional family structures amid global challenges.

Organised under the theme "Safeguarding and Strengthening Family in the Face of Global Challenges", the two-day event brought together policymakers, experts and civil society representatives to explore the evolving role of the family and the threats it faces in modern society.

The forum is the clearest indication of the importance Türkiye places on the family institution, Erdogan said during his speech at the forum.

"Family is one of the most important institutions in human history and for humanity itself. Family is so important, valuable and sacred that no other institution, relationship or bond can replace it," he said.

"Societies in which the family collapses, disintegrates or wears down are doomed to languish, degenerate, fall apart and eventually die.

"It is our fundamental duty to combat any threats or attacks on the family, as well as to glorify and strengthen the family institution. To defend the family means to defend the human being.

"Protecting the family sustains society; fostering the family builds the future," he said.

'Decade of Family and Population'