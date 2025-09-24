Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid discussed bilateral relations and the normalisation process between their countries on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Rashid congratulated Aliyev over the advancement in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their normalisation agreement signed in Washington, said a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s presidency.

Expressing his gratitude for Rashid's congratulations, Aliyev vowed that Baku will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda, noting US President Donald Trump's "special" role in the Washington meeting.

The meeting also addressed the role of the intergovernmental commission in developing relations between Baku and Baghdad as well as cooperation in energy, tourism and other fields, the statement added.