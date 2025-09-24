MIDDLE EAST
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
At the UN headquarters in New York, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Abdul Latif Rashid discussed bilateral relations, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, and expanded cooperation in energy, tourism, and international organisations.
Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in a meeting with the President of Iraq at the UN headquarters in New York. / @azpresident via X
September 24, 2025

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid discussed bilateral relations and the normalisation process between their countries on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Rashid congratulated Aliyev over the advancement in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their normalisation agreement signed in Washington, said a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s presidency.

Expressing his gratitude for Rashid's congratulations, Aliyev vowed that Baku will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda, noting US President Donald Trump's "special" role in the Washington meeting.

The meeting also addressed the role of the intergovernmental commission in developing relations between Baku and Baghdad as well as cooperation in energy, tourism and other fields, the statement added.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation within international organisations, including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
