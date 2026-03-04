At least 101 sailors are missing after an Iranian warship was “attacked by a foreign submarine” near the South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka, a local outlet reported, citing defence sources.

78 other sailors were wounded in the incident, while the identity of the sailors remains unknown, Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson Buddhika Sampath said several dead bodies suspected to be from the submerged vessel were found.

“We found people floating in the water and rescued them. Later on, we found upon inquiring that they belonged to the Iranian ship. We swiftly transferred them to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” he said, according to News Wire outlet.

He added: “We suspect the dead bodies also belong to the same ship as we found them in the demarcated area.”

The warship sank off Sri Lanka’s southern coast, and the nation’s navy and air force are engaged in a joint rescue operation to rescue the crew of the IRIS Dena off the coast of the city of Galle.

Earlier, on Wednesday, authorities said the operation was focused on evacuating crew members after the vessel issued a distress call saying it had been hit.

The IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class frigate serving in the Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet.

The injured are being treated at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle, local authorities said.