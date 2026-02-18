In pictures: Galatasaray stun Juventus in five-goal Champions League show
Galatasaray fans celebrate their emphatic victory over Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff. / Reuters
A red-hot Istanbul night, two standout performers and a roaring home crowd powered Galatasaray to a dominant first-leg advantage — leaving Juventus with a mountain to climb in Turin.
5 hours ago

Galatasaray delivered one of their most electrifying European nights in years, dismantling Juventus 5–2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday night.

Noa Lang struck twice as Gabriel Sara ran the midfield, combining attacking flair, relentless intensity and the surge of a roaring crowd.

From early breakthroughs to decisive late blows, the match unfolded as a night of statement moments — here are the images that capture how Galatasaray seized control of the tie before the return leg in Turin.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
