Galatasaray delivered one of their most electrifying European nights in years, dismantling Juventus 5–2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday night.

Noa Lang struck twice as Gabriel Sara ran the midfield, combining attacking flair, relentless intensity and the surge of a roaring crowd.

From early breakthroughs to decisive late blows, the match unfolded as a night of statement moments — here are the images that capture how Galatasaray seized control of the tie before the return leg in Turin.