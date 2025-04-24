The Philippine Navy said a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group had passed near its northern maritime boundaries in the run-up to a six-day maritime exercise with the US that began as part of their annual Balikatan military drills.

The coordinated naval drills, focused on enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and regional security, would be carried out within Philippine waters, spanning from the vicinity of Subic Bay up to Northern Luzon, the Philippine military said.

Japan and other regional partners are increasingly taking part in Balikatan, which means "shoulder-to-shoulder," amid tensions with China over its activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.



A Japanese navy ship is joining the exercises.

'Full battle test'



Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the South China Sea, on Thursday confirmed the sighting of the Chinese naval formation early on Tuesday, about 100 nautical miles off Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Led by the aircraft carrier Shandong (CV-17), the battle group consisted of six warships, including frigates and destroyers, and two support vessels, Trinidad said.



The flotilla reportedly came within three nautical miles of the Philippines' northern islands.