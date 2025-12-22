WAR ON GAZA
Children in Gaza are freezing to death
After destroying most homes, Israel continues to block shelters, caravans and winter aid from the enclave despite the ceasefire.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
December 22, 2025

As Palestine’s Gaza is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures, at least 14 Palestinians have died from winter-related causes, including hypothermia.

Among the dead are at least five children, including two-week-old and one-month-old babies, who froze to death in makeshift tents and damaged homes due to Israel’s blocking of adequate shelter and humanitarian aid from entering the besieged enclave.

Winter storms have flooded and torn apart tents — not designed for cold weather — in which displaced Palestinians have been sheltering since Israel destroyed more than 85 percent of homes across Gaza. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Israel continues to block the entry of caravans, temporary housing units, reconstruction materials and other essential winter supplies, including blankets and clothing.

